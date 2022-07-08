Costello Asset Management INC Takes $40,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

