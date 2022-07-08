Costello Asset Management INC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

