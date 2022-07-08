Costello Asset Management INC Sells 135 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Prologis stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

