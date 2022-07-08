Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 104.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

