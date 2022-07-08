Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $494.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $403.16 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

