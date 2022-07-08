Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 617.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $494.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $403.16 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.38 and its 200-day moving average is $517.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

