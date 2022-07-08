Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 202,077 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $13.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $296,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

