Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 202,077 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $13.06.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
