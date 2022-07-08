Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.544 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 23.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $26.07 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

