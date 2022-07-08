Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $5.81 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $375.49 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.81 or 0.00026864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00121041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00639119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

