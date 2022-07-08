Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

