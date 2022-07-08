Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $774,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

