Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

