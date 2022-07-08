Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $7,122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $319.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day moving average is $310.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

