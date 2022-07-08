ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 7.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 468,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,585,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,002 shares in the company, valued at $858,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161,693 shares of company stock worth $3,539,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,944,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 930,858 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 792,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

