Connectome 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $592,613.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $199,786.99 and $592,613.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

