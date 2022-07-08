Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 963 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,069. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

