Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.06. 10,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.