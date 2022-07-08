Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 353 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.34. 13,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,566. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

