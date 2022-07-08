Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $115.81. 10,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.