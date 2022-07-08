Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.