Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 248,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862,078. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

