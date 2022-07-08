Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,799. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

