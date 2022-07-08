Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 38,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

