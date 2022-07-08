Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

