Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Uxin and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.70% N/A -26.56% Paltalk -2.58% -1.76% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uxin and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Uxin.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $100.34 million 3.48 -$64.29 million ($0.81) -1.16 Paltalk $13.27 million 1.50 $1.32 million ($0.02) -101.45

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paltalk beats Uxin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin (Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Paltalk (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

