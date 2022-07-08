Comparing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Digimarc alerts:

This table compares Digimarc and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $26.52 million 12.03 -$34.76 million ($2.64) -6.06 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.12 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Digimarc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -162.75% -58.79% -48.19% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digimarc and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.56%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Digimarc.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Digimarc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.