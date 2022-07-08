Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The stock has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT)
Recommended Stories
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.