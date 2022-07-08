CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 10,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

CME Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.33. 24,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,450. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.