CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $529.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,862,536 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

