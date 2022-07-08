Citigroup Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $290.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Guggenheim began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $222.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

