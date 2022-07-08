CIBC Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$36.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Canfor stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. Canfor has a one year low of C$21.01 and a one year high of C$33.89.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

