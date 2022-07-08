Chrono.tech (TIME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $579,753.00

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $579,753.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $45.91 or 0.00207909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 65.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,089.14 or 1.00031563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.