Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $111.24 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

