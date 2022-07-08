China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 2.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)
