Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

CHS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $641.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

