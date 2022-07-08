Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

