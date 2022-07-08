Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.98 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

