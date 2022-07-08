Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 64,146 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,146 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Selective Insurance Group worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

