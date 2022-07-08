Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.