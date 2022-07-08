Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.35 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,680 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $655,794. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

