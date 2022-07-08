Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

