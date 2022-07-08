Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in UniFirst by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in UniFirst by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE UNF opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.71. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

