Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,275 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 136.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 445,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 257,364 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

