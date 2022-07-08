Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,537 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.87% of PRA Group worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

