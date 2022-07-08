Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

