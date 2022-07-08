Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $451.61 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $451.61 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00029500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,099,971 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

