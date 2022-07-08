CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.00

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $722,656.49 and approximately $24.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,682.17 or 1.00036435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

