Centric Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,412.39 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $176,412.39 and $1.30 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

