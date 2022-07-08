Center For Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $358.52. The company had a trading volume of 290,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.