Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,101 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

